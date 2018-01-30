Just in time for Valentine's Day, here's how you can get your man's mojo back

SAN ANTONIO - Valentine's Day is almost here whether you love the holiday or not, it's a reminder to cherish the special day with the one you love.

Has your man been taking prescriptions for erectile dysfunction and they are not working either?

If you man hasn't been up to par lately in a certain area of your life... it may be time for him to visit Male Medical Group.

Roman Garcia, Male Medical Group spokesman, said that testosterone levels decline naturally over time for men in their 40s to 60s.

Tell Me More About Male Medical Group

Male Medical specializes in testosterone therapy to increase:

Levels maximizing energy

Sleeping patterns

Emotions

Sex drive

{Men as young as 30 years-old can also have symptoms of low testosterone}

Over 23 million men of all ages have some form of erectile dysfunction.

Male Medical Group, will first evaluate their patient, draw some blood and within 20 minutes let them know what is the best way to equip their low testosterone, erectile dysfunction and other related man issues.

"I started with Male Medical, and I was having awesome results. You can do something about it. I got started right away. I lost 40 pounds." - Roman Garcia

Roman Garcia: Before and after using Male Medical Group.

3 Things You Need to Know About Male Medical Group

Low testosterone symptoms produce an increase in anxiety and a loss of self­ esteem Each prescription issued by Male Medical Group is a compounded medication developed specifically for each patient Most insurance companies reimburse for Male Medical Group service

For more information on Male Medical Group, you can visit malemedicalgroup.com or call 210-255-1977 to schedule an appointment.

Be sure to follow SA Live on Facebook @SALiveKSAT and Twitter @SALiveKSAT for the latest updates!

Information courtesy: Male Medical Group

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.