WIC program at SA Metro Health offers breastfeeding support and free resources

From solid foods to formulas, Metro Health is making sure new moms and families continue to grow without any cost to them.

San Antonio Metro Health's free program, WIC, offers support for women, infants and children.

If you qualify for WIC, you can receive food benefits, nutrition education/counseling, breastfeeding support and health care referrals for free.

WIC food packages can include: milk, cereals, eggs, peanut butter, cheese, infant formula and baby food.

"We are a nutritious program, we provide nutrition counseling, breastfeeding counseling and supplemental food benefits," said Norma Sifuentes, WIC program manager. "Our food is tailored to women, infants and children."

To participate in WIC, you must be a:

Pregnant woman

Postpartum woman (up to six months after delivery)

Breastfeeding woman (up to one year after delivery)

Parents (including single mothers and fathers), step-parent, guardian or foster parent of children under age 5

For more information about WIC, visit sanantonio.gov/health or call 210-207-2722.

