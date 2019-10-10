Check out Zoo Boo at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - Zoo Boo! is back just in time for all things fall and Halloween at the San Antonio Zoo.

The non-spooky celebration features trick-or-treat stations, a hay maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, costume contests and games.

Zoo Boo! is traditionally held on weekends only, but this year the festivities will also be celebrated on Halloween day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Make out of this world Dia de los Muertos decorations at home

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own trick-or-treat bags, however, the zoo will also have bags available for purchase.

Zoo Boo! is free with standard San Antonio Zoo admission.

Zoo Boo! Schedule

Zoo Boo! Photo Globe – 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hay Maze – 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch – 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Costume Contest – 11 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt – 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating – 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

