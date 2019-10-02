Make out of this world Dia de los Muertos decorations at home

SAN ANTONIO - Can't find the perfect Dia de los Muertos decorations? Make your own!

Missy's Craft Corner popped by SA Live to show Mike and Fiona how to get crafty - Dia de los Muertos style.

Day of the Dead is an important part of the San Antonio community's culture.

The city of San Antonio and Visit San Antonio are joining forces to create a family-friendly festival that officials said will make the Alamo City the destination for celebrating Dia de los Muertos in the United States.

The marquee event will be held Nov.1, when a unique River Walk parade, Catrineras on the River, featuring colorful barges decorated with skeletons, skulls, candles, incense, marigolds and pan de muerto.

The parade will be broadcast live from 7-10 p.m. on KSAT 12 and livestreamed on KSAT.com.

It will end at the Arneson Theatre with a performance by Day of the Dead dancers and performances by mariachis and mojigangas, or giant dancing puppet figures.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.