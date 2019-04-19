Texas Cavaliers River Parade takes place Monday

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation will be donating more than $800,000 to Morgan's Wonderland as part of monies raised throughout the year, including the annual river parade.

Check out the video to see how to build a river barge float with Fiesta food and learn more about the parade from a true Texas Cavalier.

This year's Grand Marshal for the parade is San Antonio's most famous rodeo clown -- Leon Coffee!

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is taking place on Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. and the SA Live afterparty will kick off at 9 p.m. for a full hour of post-parade fun.

SA Live Texas Cavaliers River Parade Giveaway

