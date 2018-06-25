SA Picks: Vote for your favorite San Antonio businesses!

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to start voting for your favorite businesses in San Antonio for SA Picks!

You can vote once per day per category for all your favorite nominees through Sept. 3. The winners for each category will be announced on KSAT.com Sept. 4.



What is SA Picks?

SA Picks is a nomination/voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio.

You can start voting on the ballot listed at the bottom of the article.

From food to fitness, shopping to services of all kinds, you can choose from the recommended categories with nominees and start voting to show your support.

SA Picks categories:

Dining Quick Eats Coffee Shops Beauty Fashion Shopping Fitness Arts/Entertainment Nightlife Weddings Services Automotive

Once voting is over, San Antonio residents and tourists can use the 2018 list as their Go-To Guide for the BEST of everything around town.

