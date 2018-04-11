Olay San Antonio to celebrate city's Spanish heritage with series of events at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO - A new program celebrating San Antonio’s Spanish heritage is kicking off at the Pearl this summer, just in time for the city’s Tricentennial.

From June to September, Olay San Antonio is bringing together local organizations, including the University of Texas at San Antonio, the Southwest School of Art and the Culinary Institute of America, to highlight San Antonio’s Spanish culture through music, art and cuisine.

“There’s a lot of elements of Spanish culture here in SA. The Spaniards brought pomegranates,” said Elizabeth Fauerso, chief marketing officer of the Pearl Brewery.

Olay San Antonio kicks off June 15. Each day, different events, including concerts, chef collaborations and a special flamenco dinner, will take place.

The Pearl said the mission of Olay San Antonio is to explore history while creating a new chapter for the next 300 years.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.