SA300 Commemorative Week schedule for Tuesday, May 1: Day of Reflection

SAN ANTONIO - The Day of Reflection is an opportunity for San Antonio to recognize its historic roots in sacred lands of native people, the Spanish missions which gave rise to our modern community, and the rich variety of people who come to call it home.

The day will invite all of San Antonio and faith-based communities to celebrate our unity and our diversity and reflect on the direction we will set for the next 300 years.

Location: Main Plaza, in front of San Fernando Cathedral

Parking: All city-operated parking garages, parking lots and parking meters will be free from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. that evening. A full list of parking garages can be found here.

Schedule:

6 p.m. – Musical and dance performances showcasing the Sounds of Faith in San Antonio & 300 Prayers Art Installation.

7 p.m.– Program honoring San Antonio’s native population, special lighting of Commemorative Flame, which will remain in Main Plaza for the duration of Commemorative Week and interfaith celebration featuring 21 religious groups.

8:15 p.m.– Candlelight Vigil in Main Plaza

8:18 p.m. – (20:18) City-wide ringing of church bells

9:30 p.m. – SAGA light display at San Fernando Cathedral

