SA300 Commemorative Week schedule for Friday, May 4: Arts for All

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s vibrant art community will be on full display on May 4.

Arts for All day will celebrate the unique culture and heritage of our region through artistic presentations and exhibitions. Tours of public art will be available free of charge at multiple locations across the city.

Several museums will be opened to the public, with free concerts and performances happening throughout the city. The day will also include the dedication of a new public art piece.

Schedule:

8:30 a.m. Dedication of new public art, Alas de la Cuidad, at Hemisfair by renowned Mexican artist Jorge Marin

10:30–11:30 a.m. Walking Tour, “Confluence: Art at the Convention Center”

3 p.m.- 6 p.m. Free admission to Art Pace, Blue Star Contemporary, Briscoe Western Art Museum*, Carver Community Cultural Center, The DoSeum, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, Linda Pace Foundation, McNay Art Museum, Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio, San Antonio Art League and Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art*, Say Si, Southwest School of Art and the Witte Museum

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. SATX Social Ride Gallery Bike Tour

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Musical Concert at the Carver Community Cultural Center featuring special performances, presented in partnership with Musical Bridges Around the World featuring International Tchaikovsky Competition Bronze medalist cellist Boris Andrianov and guitarist Dmitry Illarionov, the winner of 15 international guitar competitions. Local performers will include TBow Gonzalez and Ile Bahia de San Antonio – a capoeira troupe led by Michael Pleasants

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Walking Tour, “Confluence: Art at the Convention Center”

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dance in the Park at Travis Park, Led and organized by Quenedit Dance Theatre of San Antonio, and as part of the SA Dance Fest 2018 happening May 3-6, 2018 a diverse range of styles will be featured and shared with the public. Performances will feature winners from SA Dance Fest competitions and highlight dance styles such as contemporary, modern, jazz, hip hop, ballet and Mexican Folklore. Participating dance companies include: Quenedit Dance Theatre; Jacqueline Courchene; McBride Dance; Faisan Folcklorico; Juan Pablo Robles Gil; Nina Padilla; and visiting guests from Escuela Superior de Musica y Danza de Monterrey.

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Conjunto Heritage Taller Performance: A community-based organization dedicated to the preservation, instruction and perpetuation of traditional Conjunto music. Students will perform a free performance at 1443 S. St. Mary’s Street.

9:30 p.m. Bexar County Fireworks along the Mission Reach. (Festivities begins at 4 p.m at Mission County Park Pavilion, 6030 Padre Dr. Mission Espada Portal, 9706 Old Espada Rd.) A FREE vibrant and musical celebration of Bexar County’s 300th anniversary: Join us for a unique fireworks display all along Mission Reach. Bring your family and your chairs (no ice chests, please!) to any of the three Mission Reach locations to experience satellite-synced fireworks and music.

*Free admission all day during regular museum hours

