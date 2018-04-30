SA300 Commemorative Week schedule for Saturday, May 5: Legacy Day

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County and the San Antonio River Authority, in coordination with the City of San Antonio, have restored San Pedro Creek’s natural environment creating a world-class linear park.

The San Pedro Creek Culture Park is flowing with renewed purpose, revitalizing the creek, restoring the ecosystem, improving water quality and safely conveying floodwaters.

The park holds deep purposeful meaning as our community’s birthplace, 300 years ago.

The first segment, which spans four blocks from the tunnel inlet, at IH-35 and North Santa Rosa Street to Houston Street, will open to the public on May 5, 2018 as part of Bexar County’s 300th Anniversary.

The public is invited to the Grand Opening with family-friendly fun from Noon to 9 p.m., including food trucks, live music, children’s activities and historical presentations, as well as an evening illumination ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m. – presented by Bexar County.

For more information, go to SPCculturepark.com/grandopening.

12 pm – Canary Islands Descendants Association-San Antonio – Learn about the rich history of the city’s beginnings through music and drama. The Canary Islanders provide a gift of storytelling about their ancestors during the Spanish Colonial and the genesis of what is now San Antonio.

1 pm – 1:45 pm – Musical Bridges Around the World – Found in 1998 by pianist Dr. Anya Grokhovski, MBAW is a non-profit performing arts organization with the mission to unite, educate and inspire through culturally diverse performing and visual arts programming.

2:15 pm – 2:45 pm – San Antonio ISD Mariachis – Mariachi Estrellas De Oro – Made up of talented students from SAISD’s Burbank High School with a history of live performances, musical arrangements and competitions, Mariachi Estrellas de Oro pride themselves on their heritage and amazing musical talent, breaking boundaries with their proud cultural sound.

3 pm – 3:45 pm – Ole Flamenco Corporation – Olè Flamenco supports authentic Spanish Flamenco. As a nonprofit organization, they thrive to build up the true Flamenco individual as a unique and highly trained professional. The featured artist will be Guineveve “Genoveva” Guinn from Austin whose artistry and expression of flamenco is both beautiful and powerful.

4:30 pm – 5 pm – American Indians in Texas – Spanish Colonial Missions – Deer Dance and Birdsingers Performance – This non-profit organization was established by the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation, descendants of the aboriginal people who populated South Texas and Northeast Mexico. The organization works for the preservation and protection of the culture and traditions of the Native American tribes and other indigenous people who resided in the Spanish colonial missions.

5:30 pm – 5:50 pm – Classical Music Institute – Classical Music Institute is devoted to cultivating the realm of classical music for new and versed music lovers through education, performances, and festivals that present rarely experienced as well as timeless works.

6:15 pm – 7 pm – Heart of Texas Concert Band – The Heart of Texas Concert Band and will feature music by their guest composer, Mr. Carlos Pellicer from Valencia, Spain. Carlos is recognized all over Europe and South America for his compositions. The band’s performance will include the world premiere of his piece commemorating San Antonio’s 300th.

7:30 pm – Illumination Ceremony, presented by Bexar County – In a stunning moment, Bexar County will officially open the park by lighting up the creek. Public art installations and artistic design features will be illuminated for the delight of the entire community.

8:15 pm – 9 pm – URBAN-15 GROUP – This new work celebrating the dedication of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park is choreographed and designed by Catherine Cisneros with music composed by George Cisneros. Using nature as a thematic thread URBAN-15 dancers and musicians will shape a light and sound environment with live performers placed along the banks of the San Pedro Creek. The piece begins at sunset and lasts 45 minutes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.