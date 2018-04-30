SA300 Commemorative Week schedule for Thursday, May 3: Founder's Day

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio will celebrate its founding through programs occurring simultaneously in all sectors of the city.

Texas A&M University San Antonio, Our Lady of the Lake University, the University of Texas at San Antonio, St. Phillip’s College and Morgan’s Wonderland will extend the celebration throughout the city by hosting fairs, speakers, and community events for people to take part in.

The Founders Day Celebrations will honor the rich art and cultural heritage of the San Antonio community, and is an opportunity to invite the community to rediscover our institutions of higher education.

At the center of the celebration, a Founders Gala at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center will celebrate our shared culture and honor our city’s founding mothers and fathers.

The Gala will be a ticketed event.

Schedule:

Happy Birthday, San Antonio

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Morgan’s Wonderland, 5223 David Edwards Dr (Free Admission)

Special celebrations of San Antonio’s birthday will include the Hartman’s House Puppet Show “Happy Birthday, San Antonio!” and appearances by the Wonder Squad Super Heroes, and rides and concessions.

Best in the West

Time: 6 p.m.– 8 p.m.

Location: Our Lady of the Lake University, Main Building

The community is invited to become part of this story through music, art, and the spoken word, as well as participate in OLLU’s ongoing oral history project, capturing voices of the Westside. Main stage will feature the Westside Horns, a blessing by the Sisters of Divine Providence, music of the Westside by DJ Chuco Garcia, and poetry by San Antonio’s newest poet laureate and OLLU professor, Octavio Quintanilla, Ph.D.

Founders Day Art & Culture Event

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Texas A&M University San Antonio, Central Academic Building Courtyard

As part of the Tricentennial Founders Day Celebration, Texas A&M University-San Antonio (A&M-SA) will represent the South Side of San Antonio with an Art & Culture Event. The event will commence with a Native American recitation followed by live performances by local Mariachi, Ballet Folklorico and Conjunto groups. The vibrancy of Native American art will be on display showcasing a large, signature of Native American feather by local artist and local architect, Ricky Reyes. Members of the Asociación de Charros San Antonio will also participate in the event, bringing cultural diversity and family-fun to all attendees.

San Antonio’s Eastside Tricentennial Celebration at St. Philip’s College

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: St Philip’s College, SPC Watson Fine Arts Center, 1801 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr

The celebration will include a keynote speech from Dr. Ruth Simmons, President of Prairie View A&M University. She is the first African American woman to serve as the president of an Ivy League University. The event will also feature a play starring Professor Antoinette Winstead as Artemisia Bowden, founder of St. Phillip’s College, with a prelude from the San Antonio Symphony. A curated exhibit featuring 22 local African American artists, curated by Dr. Scott Sherer. The event will also showcase history with the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association and the Sam Houston High School Drumline.

Historic Futures: A Taste of Folklife Festival

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: University of Texas at San Antonio, The Paseo on Main Campus

The University of Texas at San Antonio, in conjunction with SA300, will present, “Historic Futures – A Taste of Folklife Festival” on Thursday, May the 3rd, 2018, 5:30 to 8:30pm, in the Paseo at the UTSA Main Campus. Join us as we celebrate Founder’s Day and showcase the Lone Star State’s diversity and rich heritage through a wide variety of ethnic food, music, dance, and a fireworks show at dusk. Musical performances by Conjunto Puro Corazon, Emond Karam, and Bill Smallwood Band. And more performances by Ile Bahia Capoeira Luanda, Fiesta City Chorus, Fire on the Mountain Cloggers, San Antonio Pipes and Drums, American Indians, Halau Hawaiian Hula, and Lebanese Folk Dancers.

Founders’ Day Gala at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

The event will host delegations from eight of nine of San Antonio’s sister cities and will tell the story of San Antonio’s vibrant history.

The event will feature special guest actor Nicholas Gonzalez of the hit shows The Good Doctor, How to Get Away with Murder and Narcos.

San Antonio’s own “El Charro de Oro” Sebastien De La Cruz will showcase his talent. This is a ticketed event. Please email the Tricentennial Office at SA300@sanantonio300.org for more details.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.