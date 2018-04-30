SA300 Commemorative Week schedule for Wednesday, May 2: History and Education

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio schools will come together to celebrate the city’s 300 years of history.

Educational materials will be provided to schools that will engage students through historical stories and inspire civic engagement and pride in San Antonio.

All San Antonio Public Library branches will invite local schools to showcase readings, historical plays, and interacting educational events for the community.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics related activities will be occurring in the libraries as well.

We will also be hitting the road with a VIA mobile history lab that will visit area libraries and schools throughout the day.

The history lab is a converted VIA bus that is filled with educational features to introduce children to the Witte’s exhibit: 300 Years of Confluence and Culture.

A Tree-centennial program from the San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department will launch on this day by beginning to plant 300 trees at higher education institutions.

Ceremonies will be held at seven campuses for the first tree planted. Additional plantings will take place throughout the year and will be supported by volunteer events.

Schedule:

VIA Mobile Learning Lab – VIA Transit, the official transportation sponsor of the Tricentennial, will showcase history and education on the road with a special traveling exhibit, in partnership with the Witte Museum’s Confluence and Culture: 300 Years of San Antonio History.

Tricentennial in the Classroom – Elementary school students will be immersed in the Tricentennial with special commemorative lesson plans showcasing our 300 years of history.

Kickoff of the Tree-centennial – 300 trees will be planted at nine local colleges and universities. Each campus will plant a ceremonial tree to commemorate the week, with the balance planted in the fall.

FREE STEM Activities – All 29 San Antonio Public Library branches will offer free STEM activities from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

