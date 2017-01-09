Recipe: Maftoul salad

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients

Recipe makes 6 servings

1/4 cup(s) extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, zested or finely minced

1/2 Tsp coriander

1 medium naval orange, zest and juice

1 large lemon, zest and juice

1 1/2 cup(s) Central Market Israeli Couscous, cooked to package directions & cooled

15 Oz can garbanzo beans

1/2 cup(s) dried apricots, chopped

1 bunch of green onions, chopped

1 bunch of radishes, julienned or thinly sliced

1/2 cup(s) fresh Italian parsley, chopped

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, combine olive oil with garlic, coriander, orange and lemon zests and juices. Season to taste as needed and allow to sit while preparing salad.

2. In a large bowl, combine couscous, garbanzo beans, dried apricots, green onion, radishes, and parsley. Add dressing as needed and toss to combine. Season to taste.

3. Chef’s Note: Maftoul Salad can also contain a little cinnamon and dried cherry. If desired, add 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 cup dried cherries.

