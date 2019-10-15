How to get your annual mammogram on-the-go

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Having a mammogram once a year could very possibly save your life.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System is raising awareness about breast cancer throughout South Texas and reminding women to schedule their mammograms.

Through philanthropic support, the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System Mobile Mammography Unit brings mammograms to underserved areas of our community.

Impact of the Mobile Mammography Unit

The MMU provides free mammograms to women without insurance or the ability to pay and serves as a link to the greater health care community by partnering with other organizations to provide education, outreach and access to treatment.

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Mobile Mammography Unit has provided over 26,000 mammograms since its inception in 2005.

Three thousand mammograms are provided each year.

One-third of mammograms are provided for free to uninsured and underinsured women.

A mammogram costs $140.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System provides technology and resources for early cancer detection and provides educational materials, guidance, and advanced screening technologies that can help detect and diagnose any abnormalities.

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundations raise funds to cover the cost of unfunded mammograms.

If your company or organization is interested in having the mobile mammography unit visit your facility, please call 210-704-4204.

For more information, visit christussantarosa.org/breastcare.