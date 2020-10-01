Six Flags ‘Hallowfest’ and Celebrity Fan Fest’s ‘Freaky Car Show’ announce talent lineup

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready to kick off the Halloween season?

There’s a new Halloween-themed event: the “Freaky Car Show," which features celebrity appearances at Celebrity Fan Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

This four-week show will take place every weekend during Six Flags “Hallowfest.” It will begin Oct. 9 and run through Nov. 1, and it will feature free autographs and celebrity Q&A panel discussions.

In compliance with social distancing guidelines and safety regulations, all guests must pre-register and will be required to wear face masks, as well as pass a temperature test upon arrival. No guests with a temperature more than 100.3 degrees will be allowed into the park.

“As we approach the holiday season, we are proud to be hosting one of the first live shows in the country,” said Bob Wills, president for PMX Events. “While strictly observing city and safety regulations, our hope is to provide a fun, safe and memorable Halloween celebration unlike any other for families and guests to enjoy.”

Popularly known for his role as Darth Maul in “Star Wars Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace,” as well as Toad in “X-Men,” actor Ray Park is one of many recognized celebrity guest attendees fans will get the opportunity to meet and obtain autographs from at the show on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other confirmed celebrity guests include:

Sam J. Jones -- “Flash Gordon”

Michael Berryman -- Pluto from “The Hills Have Eyes”

Paul T. Taylor -- Pinhead from “Hellraiser: Judgment”

Lisa Wilcox -- Alice from “A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master”

Ray Porter -- Voice of Darkseid from Zack Snyder’s “Justice League”

Karen David -- Grace from “Fear of the Walking Dead”

Stephanie Panisello -- Voice of Claire Redfield in "Resident Evil 2” (video Game)

Nick Apostolides –- Voice of Leon S. Kennedy in "Resident Evil 2” (video Game)

Nicole Tompkins -- Voice of Jill Valentine in “Resident Evil 3: Nemesis” (video Game)

Clare Kramer -- Glory from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

To learn more about purchasing tickets, click here.