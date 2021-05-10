Popular San Antonio Tex-Mex chain expands across Texas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

On the hunt to find a budget-friendly meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner with the whole family?

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Las Palapas is celebrating its 40th birthday with roll-back pricing from 1981, where you can find specials on select days with $.69 tacos, $2.99 enchiladas and chicken flauta plates for $4.29.

To keep up with the roll-back pricing deals on Mondays and Wednesdays, follow Las Palapas on Facebook @MyLasPalapas.

New on the menu is Las Palapas’ very own 10-ounce ribeye and two cheese enchiladas. Traditional menu items include more than 12 types of breakfast tacos, a huevos rancheros plate, taco salad, chicken tortilla soup, bean and cheese nachos, beef fajita plate, cheese enchiladas, burritos, sopes, shrimp-stuffed avocados and tres leches, flan or chocolate cake for dessert.

“You get a little salad right here with a slice of avocado. So, that’s one of our new menu items and it’s doing really well with us,” said Brad Peak, CAO for Las Palapas.

Las Palapas currently has 16 San Antonio locations, 2 locations in New Braunfels and a brand new restaurant in College Station. The franchise is also planning on expanding to Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi.

“We’re going to take the taste of this to all of Texas,” Peak said.

Adults can enjoy Las Palapas margaritas to-go.

Love a good margarita? Las Palapas’ margaritas are available to-go in strawberry, mango and lime at the Hausman, Leon Springs, Thousands Oaks, New Braunfels, TPC Parkway, SE Military, Portranco, Babcock, 281/1604, Castle Hills, College Station, Evers and Alamo Ranch locations.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Follow KSAT 12′s Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.