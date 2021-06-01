Local restaurant offers refined taste of various Mexican cuisines

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a new date night spot with live music, or a family-friendly eatery?

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill is ready to serve San Antonio locals and visitors at its Mexican restaurant, bar and lounge with its beautiful outdoor patio giving guests a relaxing lunch, breakfast or dinner.

Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill offers some of the finest authentic Mexican cuisines, served daily. Indoor or outdoor seating is available and there’s live music for your entertainment on select days. Local artists perform everything from jazz to classic rock.

“Our lunch and dinner selections will delight even the pickiest of palettes,” said a representative for Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill. “All of our entrees are unique prepared fresh daily and are family recipes created by the business owner.”

Love brunch? The restaurant also offers delicious brunch, including some menu favorites of Dutch apple waffles, los benedictos (ham, salmon or Canadian bacon) huevos montados, avocado toast, French toast, steak and eggs, and breakfast tacos.

Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill is located conveniently off Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner Road at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., Suite 108. To order online, click here. The business can host any size party or private event by making a reservation.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

