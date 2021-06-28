Experience an elegant date night inside the Thompson Hotel at this landmark restaurant overlooking the San Antonio River Walk

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Landrace resides inside the elegant Thompson Hotel overlooking the San Antonio Riverwalk.

Landrace is a new restaurant by chef Steve McHugh, a James Beard Award finalist also known as San Antonio’s most celebrated chef, who makes everything using ingredients from the Lone Star State.

The restaurant will honor the pastoral beauty of foods that can be traced back to the land where they are naturally shepherded over time, with seasonal menus that celebrate regional Texas ingredients and heritage growers close to home.

During lunchtime from Monday to Friday, Landrace offers a two-course express lunch menu.

Customer favorites on the breakfast menu include avocado toast with citrus and radish, ricotta pancakes, and the goat cheese and broccoli rabe frittata. For lunch, you can select from the ultimate smoked chicken club, wagyu beef burger, gulf seafood stuffed crab shells, house fries with smoked black pepper and rosemary.

Ad

Going out for dinner? Landrace offers a wide variety of exquisite options that include wild-caught scallops, slow-cooked bison short rib, lamb sirloin, baked spinach lasagna and to top off your sweet tooth, try the brown butter blackberry tarte, or carrot cake.

Love a good happy hour? Stop by Landrace Monday to Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a handcrafted cocktail.

Landrace is located at 111 Lexington Ave., inside the Thompson Hotel. To see the full menu online or to make a reservation, click here.

Be sure to mention Texas Eats during your next visit to Landrace to receive a free chef’s dessert.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Ad

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Follow KSAT 12′s Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.