Let’s address the myths and facts about sleep apnea, which affects more than 18 million Americans

Whether you’re suffering from a lack of a good night’s rest, or you struggle with sleep apnea, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is dedicated to finding the ideal treatment for your needs.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you losing sleep because your partner is snoring, or maybe you’re the one doing the snoring and you’re still feeling tired after that full night’s rest?

If you find it difficult to sleep, or if you or your partner snores loudly, you may have a sleep condition.

To help individuals with sleep concerns, Veronica Morillos, a sleep technician from the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring, addressed facts and myths about sleep apnea.

“Sleep apnea is when you have persistent breathing while you’re sleeping, and it could happen hundreds of times while you’re sleeping,” said Morillos.

If I don’t snore then it’s obvious I don’t have sleep apnea. (Myth)

A large percentage of patients do not snore, the center said. It can be a common sign but not a requirement of sleep apnea. Did you used to snore but for some reason stop? This indicator could be a clue to the severity of your sleep apnea.

Ad

Drugs and alcohol worsen sleep apnea problems. (Fact)

It’s always important to follow the rule to not consume alcohol and caffeine within a few hours before bed. The center mentioned that drugs, including benzodiazepines, opioids and Viagra, can increase sleep apnea problems.

I’m a light snorer, I’m not at risk for sleep apnea. (Myth)

The center mentions on its website that new studies have shown that the vibrations from snoring may create “nervous lesions” in the soft palate. This symptom can hinder your reflexes of certain tissues and increase the likelihood of collapse resulting in a root cause of sleep apnea. If you have any type of snoring, it’s advised to speak with a sleep apnea specialist.

People can have sleep apnea and not know it. (Fact)

According to the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring, more than 18 million Americans are affected by sleep apnea. Also, a large percentage of patients at the center do not actually snore, experts said.

Ad

Sleep apnea doesn’t seriously affect your health. (Myth)

Sleep apnea can in fact put a huge strain on vital organs and can really affect your whole quality of life, the center said.

Insurance companies cover sleep apnea treatments. (Fact)

Many insurances, including Medicare and PPOs, do cover oral appliance therapy. Check with your insurance provider to confirm sleep apnea treatments are included in your plan.

Children are too young to have sleep apnea. (Myth)

Young adults and children can exhibit the same signs of sleep apnea as adults. The center explained that often parents won’t get children tested for sleep apnea because they think children cannot have it.

Sleep apnea can be treated. (Fact)

Once a sleep assessment is taken online, the center offers patients oral therapy with a device that is fitted to their mouth by a specialist. The oral appliance will free their lungs for proper airflow and stops snoring while sleeping, the center said.

Ad

Whether you’re suffering from a lack of a good night’s rest, or you struggle with sleep apnea, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is dedicated to finding the ideal treatment for your needs.

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy sleep assessment. Click or tap here to take the test.