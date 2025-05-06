Recognizing blood clot symptoms: Why immediate medical help can save your life

Diagnosing VTEs typically involves a combination of medical imaging, including ultrasound, computerized tomography angiogram, echocardiogram and blood tests, along with an evaluation by a health care professional.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When we hear the words “blood clot,” it can be a bit alarming. These clots can quickly become life-threatening, and they affect hundreds of thousands of people in the United States each year.

The two main types of blood clots -- deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) -- fall under the umbrella of venous thromboembolism (VTE).

Understanding the warning signs, risk factors and available treatments is crucial for early detection, effective treatment and long-term prevention.

What is DVT?

DVT occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, most often in the legs.

“This clot can partially or completely block blood flow through the vein, causing swelling and pain,” said Dr. Margaret Ontiveros, a cardiologist at Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan. “A DVT requires prompt diagnosis and treatment to prevent complications.”

Treatment can last from weeks to months, depending on the severity.

Common symptoms of DVT include:

Swelling in the affected leg, often in the calf or thigh.

Pain or tenderness that worsens when standing or walking.

Warmth and redness over the affected area of the leg.

Skin discoloration, such as a bluish or reddish hue.

Swollen veins that are visible or palpable.

Leg fatigue or heaviness.

“In severe cases, DVT may lead to symptoms of pulmonary embolism, such as sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, rapid heartbeat or coughing up blood,” Ontiveros said.

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. Early treatment can prevent serious complications.

What is PE?

PE occurs when a blood clot breaks off from a DVT and travels to the lungs, blocking blood flow in the pulmonary arteries.

“This sudden blockage can prevent your heart from pumping properly and stops it from taking in oxygen,” Ontiveros explained. “It is the third most common vascular condition after heart attack and stroke.”

Symptoms of a PE include:

Sudden shortness of breath.

Sharp chest pain, often aggravated by coughing or movement.

Pain in your back.

A persistent cough, with or without blood.

Excessive sweating.

Rapid pulse or breathing.

Lightheadedness or fainting.

Blue lips or nail beds.

A pulmonary embolism is a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. If you experience any of these symptoms, call 911 or head to the nearest emergency room right away. To find your closest Methodist Healthcare emergency room, click or tap here.

Risk factors for VTE

There are several risk factors for VTE, according to Ontiveros. These include:

Inactivity: This can happen after long flights or during bed rest after surgery.

Surgery: Certain surgeries, especially those involving the legs or abdomen, can increase VTE risk.

Trauma: Injuries to the veins, such as fractures or severe muscle injuries, can also pose a risk.

Obesity: Excess weight can increase pressure on the veins and impair blood flow.

Pregnancy: Hormonal changes, increased pressure on the veins and decreased mobility during pregnancy and childbirth can elevate risk.

Medications: Certain medications, such as birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy, can contribute to clotting.

Smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of clots.

Family history: A family history of blood clotting disorders or a personal history of previous DVT increases the likelihood of developing the condition.

Older age: Individuals aged 60 and older are at higher risk.

Medical conditions: Conditions like cancer, heart disease, inflammatory bowel disease and inherited blood clotting disorders can also increase risk.

Diagnosing and treating VTEs

Diagnosing VTEs typically involves a combination of medical imaging, including ultrasound, computerized tomography angiogram, echocardiogram and blood tests, along with an evaluation by a health care professional.

Ontiveros said once a patient is diagnosed, swift treatment is crucial. Doctors might perform a percutaneous mechanical thrombectomy.

“The minimally invasive procedure removes the clot from the leg or lung and is increasingly the first choice in many cases.”

Another option is placing an inferior vena cava filter during a short surgery. This small device can prevent blood clots from traveling to the lungs and is typically recommended for patients who cannot tolerate blood thinners.

Anticoagulation therapy, commonly known as blood thinners, is a mainstay of treatment for all VTE patients. It helps prevent further clotting and allows the body to break down existing clots naturally.

“The treatment of VTE also importantly includes ongoing surveillance with ultrasound, labs and exams from the treating team to ensure that the patient continues to improve,” Ontiveros added.

Preventing a VTE

Preventing a VTE focuses on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Doctors agree that staying active and exercising regularly is one of the best ways to reduce your risk. This includes maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking.

“Walk, flex and stretch your legs every hour during long plane or car trips,” Ontiveros advised.

If you can’t walk due to bed rest, recovery from surgery or extended travel, try to move your arms, legs and feet for a few minutes each hour.

“Drink plenty of fluids like water and juice and avoid excess alcohol and caffeine.”

If you’re on blood thinners, take them as prescribed.

“If you know you’ll have limited mobility, like during surgery or prolonged bed rest, discuss with your doctor whether a temporary change in dosage is recommended,” Ontiveros said.

Life after a VTE

Unfortunately, Ontiveros explained, VTE can lead to lifelong complications.

“The body may take months or even years to completely resolve blood clots. Pulmonary hypertension -- high blood pressure in the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs -- can develop, leading to symptoms like shortness of breath and limitations on physical activity. Patients can also develop post-thrombotic syndrome in the legs where the DVT occurred.”

Symptoms of post-thrombotic syndrome include persistent swelling, vein damage and even venous ulcers.

Prompt treatment from medical experts can significantly reduce the risk of developing these long-term conditions.

Venous thromboembolism is both common and preventable. By knowing the symptoms, seeking immediate medical help when needed and taking proactive steps to reduce your risk, you can save your life or the life of someone you love.

If you have any risk factors or have experienced a VTE in the past, stay in close contact with your healthcare provider and follow their recommendations closely.

The Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan VTE Clinic provides one central location for the treatment of VTEs. The hospital’s new VTE Clinic is the first of its kind in San Antonio, offering patients a one-stop shop for VTE symptom management, evaluations, surveillance, imaging and even outpatient surgical procedures.

After a VTE diagnosis, access to straightforward care makes all the difference in patient outcomes. At the Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan VTE Clinic, patients will have a dedicated team to manage all aspects of their VTE care, from simple follow-up appointments to necessary interventions, at one, comfortable facility.

Click or tap here to learn more about Pulmonary Care at Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan or call the VTE clinic at 210-757-2206.