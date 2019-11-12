43ºF

‘I have tears in my eyes’: Spurs fans cry online, praise Tony Parker after jersey retirement

Before the jersey was raised, Parker asked for ‘one last favor’

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, right, hugs former coach Gregg Popovich during Parker's retirement ceremony after the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Monday night was bittersweet as San Antonio Spurs fans paid tribute to Silver & Black legend Tony Parker.

His No. 9 jersey was raised to the rafters, his former teammates Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and others sang tributes during a ceremony, and fans around San Antonio — and even the world — expressed their respect and love for the point guard online.

Some social media users took the time to share fond memories of The Big Three, and others simply shared their appreciation with comical, yet loving, GIFs and memes.

“Tony Parker was a big part of my life growing up,” Twitter user @jam_maldo wrote. “I want to thank him for the memories he gave me and all the moments he made me love basketball.”

“Thank you for all you’ve done for the game,” another user @Jpatt024 wrote.

The ceremony after the Spurs game against the Memphis Grizzlies was broadcast on TV, and videos throughout the night were posted on the team’s social media pages.

During the ceremony, Duncan, Ginobili, coach Gregg Popovich and former Spur Boris Diaw spoke about playing with Parker over the years and shared memories of four NBA Championships.

Before the jersey was raised, Parker asked for “one last favor” from fans.

“I want a big ‘Go Spurs Go’ on three," he said to the cheering crowd. “Can we do it one more last time for me?"

Fans erupted both at the AT&T Center and online. View some Tweets below to see how fans reacted.

