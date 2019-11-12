‘I have tears in my eyes’: Spurs fans cry online, praise Tony Parker after jersey retirement

Monday night was bittersweet as San Antonio Spurs fans paid tribute to Silver & Black legend Tony Parker.

His No. 9 jersey was raised to the rafters, his former teammates Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and others sang tributes during a ceremony, and fans around San Antonio — and even the world — expressed their respect and love for the point guard online.

Some social media users took the time to share fond memories of The Big Three, and others simply shared their appreciation with comical, yet loving, GIFs and memes.

Spurs retire Tony Parkers’ jersey in emotional ceremony

“Tony Parker was a big part of my life growing up,” Twitter user @jam_maldo wrote. “I want to thank him for the memories he gave me and all the moments he made me love basketball.”

“Thank you for all you’ve done for the game,” another user @Jpatt024 wrote.

The ceremony after the Spurs game against the Memphis Grizzlies was broadcast on TV, and videos throughout the night were posted on the team’s social media pages.

During the ceremony, Duncan, Ginobili, coach Gregg Popovich and former Spur Boris Diaw spoke about playing with Parker over the years and shared memories of four NBA Championships.

Spurs newsletter: The best of Tony Parker edition

Before the jersey was raised, Parker asked for “one last favor” from fans.

“I want a big ‘Go Spurs Go’ on three," he said to the cheering crowd. “Can we do it one more last time for me?"

Fans erupted both at the AT&T Center and online. View some Tweets below to see how fans reacted.

Tim Duncan , ManuGinobili and Tony Parker are the reason i'm a @spurs fan! Thank you for the great memories and all that you have done for this game! We love you all ❤️⚫⚪ #GoSpursGo #MerciTony #TonyParkerDay 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/AODc3vSmUI — Huda⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦⛈️⁩⁦ (@HuudaNadal) November 12, 2019

Tony Parker was a big part of my life growing up. Me and my dad would watch every game and this is were I would learn the true greatness of Tony Parker. I want to thank him for the memories he gave me and all the moments he made me love basketball — Jose🤘🏾 (@jam_maldo) November 12, 2019

Wow... what a night for Tony Parker. Beyond grateful to have watched him, Manu, and Timmy give me so many amazing memories and moments of absolute magic over the years. #MerciTony — Jon Garcia (@jongarcia48) November 12, 2019

good morning it is 9:19 AM and Tony Parker’s jersey retirement has made me cry — Bryce Miller (@Pbrycemiller) November 12, 2019

So I just watched Tony Parker’s speech because I just couldn’t do it last night. Yep, I have tears In my eyes right now and they’re flowing. pic.twitter.com/YLMTVKKJeG — Justin Cowey (@Justin0805) November 12, 2019

San Antonio retired Gino, Timmy D and TP’s jersey in a span of 2 years or so. They might be the greatest Big 3 of all time . Thank you for all you’ve done for the game 🐐🙏🏾 @manuginobili @tonyparker @DuncanRelief — Patton🕴🏽 (@Jpatt024) November 12, 2019