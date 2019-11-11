Spurs newsletter: The best of Tony Parker edition

Welcome to the KSAT.com Spurs newsletter! We’re switching gears a bit this week. Why you ask? Well, it’s not every day a future Hall-of-Famer and Spurs great gets his jersey retired.

Tony Parker’s will join other franchise icons as his No. 9 jersey is raised to the AT&T Center rafters after the Spurs host Memphis on Monday night. It’s kind of a big deal.

Parker played in San Antonio for 17 seasons and was part of four Spurs’ championship teams. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2007 and named to six Western Conference All-Star teams.

He was a part of the famed Spurs “Big Three,” with Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, so it’s only right TP’s jersey will now hang next to those greats.

So yes, the Spurs have moved on and Dejounte Murray is the future and nearly getting triple-doubles, but this newsletter is a visit down memory lane. Merci Tony!

POP SOUND OF WEEK: That time when Tony Parker returned as member of the Hornets and Pop said, “He’s been like a son”

Coach Popovich discussed Tony Parker during 2018 season. (KSAT)

LET’S CHECK OUT SOME HEADLINES, TP RELATED OF COURSE:

Here’s everything fans need to know about Tony Parker’s jersey retirement ceremony

Tony Parker’s 9 most memorable moments as a Spur

Parker’s emotional tribute video when he returned as member of the Hornets

Tony Parker goes in-depth into ‘Spurs culture,’ pens heartfelt letter to city and fans

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE: What is your favorite Tony Parker moment?

My favorite Tony Parker moment came in the 2007 NBA Finals. The Spurs were in the process of winning their fourth NBA title, their third in the last five years and were up 3 games to nothing on Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Before the game, I asked Tony if they could wrap it up tonight and he said the Spurs would. The reason I asked: we were gassed covering three championships in five seasons and I can only imagine how the players felt with that many extra games a season.

And then after the game I asked Tony to come over for a live interview while he was carrying his NBA Finals MVP trophy and he did, despite a league representative insisting he ignore us and go directly to the world feed. He did not and for that, I will always be grateful to him.

My favorite moment isn’t a single moment, rather an entire series when he won NBA Finals MVP in 2007. Parker averaged a series-high 24.5 points per game on 56.8% shooting to help the Spurs sweep Lebron and the Cavaliers 4-0. Parker scored 27 points in Game One and dominated Cavs guard Daniel Gibson the entire series.

It is really hard to pinpoint one major standout moment from Tony Parker’s career. Maybe a time or two when he was getting a tongue lashing from Pop and then how he responded.

I think the thing about Parker is he came into the league at such a young age, he was so green. Spur fans got to watch a young man grow and mature on and off the court to the person he is today.

He became such a solid leader on the floor, winning a finals MVP — not to mention four titles. His overall play is something to be admired.

I moved to San Antonio in 2010 and missed the previous four title runs so my answer is more recent. Tony was great in Game 7 of the 2014 Spurs-Mavs first-round series. He scored 32 points and dominated from start to finish. It was an effort that somewhat calmed nerves and I believe catapulted that team to the Spurs fifth championship.

POWER RANKINGS PULSE (Dropping like a rock):

ESPN.com: 13th in NBA, dropped four spots

SI.com: 14th in NBA, there are calls here for a possible DeRozan trade

CBS Sports: 15th in NBA, dropped four spots

PLAYER SOUND OF WEEK: While we honor TP, let’s hear how another member of the “Big Three,” Tim Duncan, has helped Dejounte Murray this season

Dejounte Murray postgame after Spurs-Thunder game. (KSAT)

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

Nov. 13: at Minnesota Timberwolves

Nov. 15: at Orlando Magic

Nov. 16: vs Portland Trailblazers

Nov. 18: at Dallas Mavericks

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

I’m circling the Mavs and T-Wolves games because the Spurs will need LaMarcus Aldridge to play well to have any shot to win on the road. Both teams feature All-Star forwards in Karl Anthony Towns and Luka Doncic. It will also be interesting to see which of the back-to-back games Dejounte Murray sits out. This could be a rough week ahead.

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK:

Tony Parker gives Snoop Dogg Spurs jersey, joins him onstage at SA show

The most interesting Spur, or former Spurs player, in the world is Manu Ginobili with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? He’s expected to be at the AT&T Center for Tony’s ceremony, but a few weeks ago he tweeted a photo of him and TP wearing cowboy hats during the filming of the annual Spurs-H-E-B commercials. MANU. FOREVER.

Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker preparing for the annual H-E-B/Spurs commercials. (KSAT)

