SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are off to a dismal 7-14 start. While the season is not yet completely lost, we can start to see patterns as to what’s been some of biggest issues for this team: defense and the Spurs’ discrepancy in 3-pointers made and attempted.

Let’s start with the 3-pointers. In the Spurs three recent losses to the Lakers, Timberwolves and Pistons, San Antonio was outscored heavily from 3-point range.

The Lakers (14), Wolves (18), and Pistons (15) combined to make 47 3-pointers against San Antonio while the Spurs made 22 over those three games.

That is a 141-66 point differential! The only game where San Antonio outscored an opponent from distance was their only recent win, the Clippers.

This stat has plagued San Antonio all season. We broke down the league wide 3-point numbers and it’s a glaring issue.

The Spurs roster, which is made up of high volume 2-point shooters, doesn’t necessarily lend to this stat improving too much barring a Marco Belinelli renaissance or a trade down the line.

How can San Antonio make up for the large gap in 3-point shooting? With defense, but that’s been a major problem as well.

The Spurs defensive rating is one of the worst in the league. For a franchise that made its living for decades on the defensive end, it’s been a disappointment.

According to Basketball Reference, the Spurs are allowing 114.1 points per game per every hundred opponent possessions. The only teams with worse defensive ratings as of Monday afternoon are Washington, Atlanta and Charlotte. Here’s the league-wide breakdown.

You see a team like Denver that has made the LEAST amount of 3’s in the league this season (177) is still having a successful campaign because they are first in defensive rating. Like the old saying goes, defense still wins championships and the Nuggets are in the mix.

Staying on the defensive end, another key stat hurting San Antonio is turnovers forced where the Spurs rank dead last, according to Basketball Reference’s stats as of Monday afternoon.

San Antonio is forcing only 12.8 turnovers, which for a team that needs more possessions to offset 3-pointers allowed, is a problem.

Chicago and the Lakers top the league with 18.5 and 17, respectively.

Much of this comes down to personnel. The Spurs are finally feeling the true effects of losing players such as Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans on the offensive end.

Head coach Gregg Popovich has tweaked the lineup to address some of these issues. Derrick White and Jakob Poeltl have been inserted into the starting lineup. That has helped some. Maybe Lonnie Walker become more of a factor on the offensive end.

Until that happens, the numbers don’t lie and the Spurs must dig themselves out of a bottom of the standings.