Scholar Athlete: Mia Adriano, Wagner High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Softball season has got to be the most exciting time of the year for me. I love going to practice everyday to strengthen my skill, my mindset and most importantly, the camaraderie between the coaches and the team. Softball is my getaway, and it has helped me through so much.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

I want to have the life I’ve always dreamed of. And in order to achieve my goal, I have to be willing to put in the work. I think seeing the people around me that actually have potential and don’t exercise, that blessing motivates me to use my potential in order to get to the top.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

This one is difficult. To have to make time for your school work, family time and practice time is a challenge. I’d say not to spend so much time on the phone, and relax with your family around, enjoying their company. I’ve taken a mental break from my devices, and I definitely feel better than I ever have before.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

There are so many positive things I have to say about Wagner High School, but the one thing that I have to place above the rest is the staff. Wagner has so many amazing coaches, admin and teachers that I have been awarded the opportunity to meet. Most of the staff knows me and we have gained a great bond with many of them. They have all impacted my life, molding me into the young lady that I am today. I will always be thankful that I went to Wagner rather than any other school in San Antonio.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I either want to go to A&M Corpus Christi or Texas Lutheran University and major in kinesiology to get a better understanding of the chiropractic world. As I am an athlete, my back is always hurting. I want to be able to help anyone and everyone that has problems within that they can’t help themselves with. The relief that is going to come with me helping them is going to change their daily life, and I want to be the reason they want to get up in the morning and go about their day.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

I would definitely want to be able to freeze time, because we all need a break once in a while to take care of ourselves. We are more important than any school work, sport, workout, essay, any other person. I’m a big advocate for self-love and maintaining good mental health. I know most of us forget that we are humans and we just need a second to breathe.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any athlete to prom, I’d have to ask JJ Watt. He is an incredible athlete who will do whatever it takes to help his team. I love a team player, like myself. One of the responsibilities of being a captain of a varsity team is being okay with taking sacrifices in order to help your team move further. I idolize him because of that. He seems like he has a great personality, and is very family oriented.