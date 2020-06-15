Ezekiel Elliott, other Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans players test positive for COVID-19

DALLAS – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is one of several players on the team to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Elliott received positive test results within the past week but is said to be doing well now, TMZ reported Monday.

Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network, reported the news on Twitter saying the star running back’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed it directly.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Rapoport followed up the Tweet with a statement from Cowboys officials that says, “Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees.”

Both TMZ and the NFL Network are reporting that “several” Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19, although their identities are not known as of this publication.

Training camps for the NFL are expected to open next month.