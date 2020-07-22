Spurs Sports Academy hosts virtual camps for kids through July

SAN ANTONIO – Camps around the country have been closed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the San Antonio Spurs refuse to quit on their campers.

The Spurs Sports Academy is hosting virtual camps and so far they have youth tuning in from around the country — from San Antonio to Hawaii.

The camps began in three segments starting July 13, and session two is currently underway.

Here’s the remaining schedule for the 2020 virtual camps:

Session 2: July 20-23

Boys & Girls

Ages 6-15

$50

Session 3: July 27-30

Boys & Girls

Ages 6-15

$50

View the video above to see what kids can expect from the Spurs Sports Academy’s virtual camp.

