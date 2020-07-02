Spurs Sports Academy to host virtual basketball clinics for youth starting July 13

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs Sports Academy is offering virtual basketball clinics to children starting on July 13, a press release said.

Young athletes will be able to improve their basketball skills while maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the week long clinics. The clinics are available to kids ages 6 to 15.

According to the press release, the clinics will provide instruction to players by helping them learn fundamentals.

“While we anxiously await to safely return on the court, and see our new and returning campers, we are excited to roll out a new virtual way to connect and engage with our young athletes,” said Joe Clark, Vice President of Youth Sports and Fan Experience at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We hope this new platform will enable them to remain active while homebound.”

The drills will teach positive values and be done through both live and recorded sessions, the press release said.

Spurs Sports Academy said the virtual clinics will feature guest appearances, including Spurs TV analysts and former players Matt Bonner and Sean Elliott, as well as sessions with Train the Mind, and live Q&As with Spurs camp coaches.

To register for the camps, click here. While free, participants are encouraged to donate any amount to the Spurs Give Together Fund to help families directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inspire local commerce and aid first responders, the press release said.

2020 Virtual Spurs Sports Academy Summer Camps:

Session 1 – July 13- 16

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-15 | $50 | Appearance by Matt Bonner

Session 2 – July 20- 23

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-15 | $50

Session 3 – July 27- 30

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-15 | $50 | Appearance by Sean Elliott