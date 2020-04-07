Spurs Sports Academy, digital software company launch virtual basketball workouts
App encourages young athletes, coaches to stay active and compete
SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs Sports Academy has teamed up with a digital software company to launch a new app aimed at keeping young athletes active during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our platform was developed to digitally connect coaches and players and make performance tracking and analysis technology accessible to every athlete, anywhere,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “As our partners seek continuity in the absence of face-to-face instruction, we’re taking our technology a step further by virtualizing camp curriculums and physical education in general.”
The tracking and analytics allows youths to try shooting challenges, ball handling and agility drills and more while receiving feedback from coaches and trainers.
“We are proud to offer innovative workout programs through our camps and tournaments to more than 19,000 young athletes annually in the South and Central Texas regions,” said Joe Clark, Vice President of Spurs Sports Academy. “Ballogy enables our program and its coaches to continue to engage with these athletes in a way that’s most valuable to them. It is another value-add program that we are pleased to introduce with our partner.”
Ballogy said the results are automatically stored in the user’s profile for continuous measurement and improvement. The app also offers a way for individuals to connect, compete, and network with peers, pro players, and coaches.
“We are extremely honored to continue our partnership with Spurs Sports Academy,” said Young. “We look forward to building upon the success of the Spurs’ basketball programs and inspiring athletic growth and development in youth and amateur athletes.”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
