‘The Admiral’ donates 100 pizzas to frontline workers in San Antonio

NBA champion and former San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson delivered 100 pizzas to frontline workers at the Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital in San Antonio on Friday.

“The Admiral” through his private real estate and equity company, is doing pizza days around the county. He is also helping their tenants with rent through these difficult financial times.

In addition to delivering pizzas, Robinson signed autographs for the workers.

