Robinsons team up for big assist to Spurs Give

SAN ANTONIO – David Robinson Jr. has grown up before our eyes. His proud father, “The Admiral” David Robinson, carried him around the Hemisfair Arena back in 1998.

Now, 22 years later, the two are teaming up with the charitable arm of the Spurs organization -- Spurs Give -- to help the city of San Antonio recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to raise $1 million to support first responders, provide for families impacted by the virus and inspire local commerce through the Spurs Give Together Fund. It’s the latest installment of Robinson’s Hall of Fame-caliber legacy of giving back to the Alamo City.

“It’s awesome to be a part of it, adding onto some of the legacy that my father started, especially on the East Side with the Carver Academy," David Jr. said. “Hopefully I can continue that [legacy] moving forward in new ways and building on it.”

Robinson, a two-time NBA Champion with the Spurs, is thrilled to have his son back in San Antonio, where he currently sits on the Spurs Give board and is taking an active role in helping the community. It’s a example of proactive, positive engagement that Robinson hopes to see throughout San Antonio.

“There’s a lot going on today," Robinson explained. “I think that COVID-19 has really brought out a lot of the ‘underbelly things’ in our communities that need to be addressed, and hopefully we can be better at serving one another, not just during COVID-19 times."

“The Spurs are in a unique position to really bring people together," David Jr. said. "They call this The Together Fund, and they’re pledging the first $500,000. It is only one step and one part of it, but I think a lot of it is setting some kind of example, bringing people together and telling people they are not alone.”

The Spurs Give Together Fund is already making an enormous impact, serving 500 meals a day to first responders and providing food from local restaurants to the doors of 25,000 families in partnership with the Food Bank. The Fund is also supplying free WiFi for 880 families for an entire year in partnership with the SAISD Foundation and contributing $150,000 to childcare scholarships for families in need. It’s a small example of how quickly and efficiently the city of San Antonio has responded to the pandemic.

“I think we have done a very good job here,” Robinson said. “I see the Mayor has been very active, the Governor has been very active, and the generosity here is phenomenal. This community is unique. It’s unique for a lot of reasons. It’s much more of a 'family-feel’ community than anywhere else I’ve ever been in, and I think we have responded like a family.”

The Robinsons were also quick to applaud the efforts of current Spurs player Patty Mills and his “#GiveMamaCoffee” campaign, which raised nearly $104,000 on Mother’s Day to help raise awareness of domestic abuse and support the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter.

“He has been such a good, consistent role model,” David Jr. said. “In times like this, he has stepped up to the plate, and it’s been really cool to see.”

If you would like more information on the Spurs Give Together Fund, or would like to make a contribution of your own, just visit spursgive.org/together.