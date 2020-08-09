Parano strikes again, San Antonio FC remains undefeated with win over OKC Energy FC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cristian Parano continues to deliver.

The young midfielder tallied his third goal of the season in the 31st minute of play, as San Antonio knocked off OKC Energy FC 3-0 on Saturday night. With the win, SAFC remains undefeated, improves to 4-0-1 and remains atop the Group D standings with 13 points.

The Alamo City club opened the scoring with another Parano blast. A week removed from his game-winning golazo against Austin Bold FC, Parano tallied the first goal of the night off a rebound in front of the net to give San Antonio a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. This is the fourth straight match Parano has factored into the scoresheet, counting his assist against Rio Grande Valley FC on July 25, and it’s his 10th career goal with SAFC.

Third goal of the season and counting for Cristian.



Vamos Tucu! 👏 #Defend210 pic.twitter.com/kEMGcCTTT2 — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) August 9, 2020

Parano struck again in the second half, this time with an assist. In the 70th minute of play, Callum Montgomery flashed in front of goal and redirected Parano’s free kick into the back of the net with a header to double San Antonio’s lead. It’s Montgomery’s second goal of the season, his first since he tallied the game-winner against Real Monarchs SLC in March. Ignacio Bailone added another goal in the 77th minute, his first with San Antonio, to provide the final margin. Luis Solignac assisted on the score.

San Antonio outshot OKC 18-11. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair saved all 11 of the shots he faced. Central Catholic alumnus Jose Gallegos subbed in for Parano in the 82nd minute.

SAFC will wrap up their three-game road trip against FC Tulsa this Wednesday, Aug. 12, marking the club’s shortest turnaround between matches this season. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

