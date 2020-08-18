85ºF

Texas A&M releases full football schedule, opens with Vandy at home

Aggies travel to Alabama for first road game

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

COLLEGE STATION – The SEC appears to be committed to playing a full college football season.

On Monday night, the Southeastern Conference revealed their entire football schedule in a special broadcast on the SEC Network, including the dates and opponents for Texas A&M. The Aggies had already announced earlier in the afternoon that they would officially kick off their season at Kyle Field on Sept 26 against Vanderbilt, but the broadcast confirmed that A&M’s first road trip would be to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Oct 3, and that they will host the defending National Champion LSU Tigers on Nov 28. 

The SEC is one of three “Power Five” Conferences that decided to schedule their football seasons in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They have completely eliminated non-conference matchups, meaning teams will only play 10 conference games before culminating the season with the SEC Championship on Dec 19 in Atlanta.

Below is the Aggies’ full schedule. Official kick off times will be announced at a later date.

TEXAS A&M 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATEOPPONENT
September 26vs. Vanderbilt
October 3at Alabama
October 10vs. Florida
October 17at Mississippi State
October 31vs. Arkansas
November 7at South Carolina
November 14at Tennessee
November 21vs. Ole Miss
November 28vs. LSU
December 5at Auburn

