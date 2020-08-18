Texas A&M releases full football schedule, opens with Vandy at home

COLLEGE STATION – The SEC appears to be committed to playing a full college football season.

On Monday night, the Southeastern Conference revealed their entire football schedule in a special broadcast on the SEC Network, including the dates and opponents for Texas A&M. The Aggies had already announced earlier in the afternoon that they would officially kick off their season at Kyle Field on Sept 26 against Vanderbilt, but the broadcast confirmed that A&M’s first road trip would be to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Oct 3, and that they will host the defending National Champion LSU Tigers on Nov 28.

The SEC is one of three “Power Five” Conferences that decided to schedule their football seasons in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They have completely eliminated non-conference matchups, meaning teams will only play 10 conference games before culminating the season with the SEC Championship on Dec 19 in Atlanta.

Below is the Aggies’ full schedule. Official kick off times will be announced at a later date.

TEXAS A&M 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT September 26 vs. Vanderbilt October 3 at Alabama October 10 vs. Florida October 17 at Mississippi State October 31 vs. Arkansas November 7 at South Carolina November 14 at Tennessee November 21 vs. Ole Miss November 28 vs. LSU December 5 at Auburn

