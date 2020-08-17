Cornerstone standout Nahamani Harris commits to UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – Cornerstone senior Nahamani Harris announced via Twitter Sunday night that he’d be staying home to continue his academic and athletic career at UTSA next season. The cornerback has known for quite some time he wanted to play for the Road Runners.

“UTSA we’ve always had that bond – that real strong connection there, that relationship. So, I’ve always envisioned that I would go there,” Harris said Saturday.

He said he feels his skillset is a good match for Coach Traylor and that his staff has been recruiting him with sustained interest.

C O M M I T T E D pic.twitter.com/UHZLIrVCgd — Nahamani “Mani” Harris (@nahamani2021) August 16, 2020

“I see myself fitting in very well,” Harris said. “I see that they’re very into their players. I’ve been watching them. They’ve been training them very delicately – they know exactly what they want to get out of them.”

Harris looks forward to playing in front of his parents for four more years and plans on studying graphic design in college.