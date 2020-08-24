UTSA football adds home game against Army to 2020 schedule

SAN ANTONIO – While the general college football season shrinks across the nation in reaction to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, UTSA football continues to expand their schedule.

On Monday morning, the Roadrunners announced via press release that they have agreed to host Army West Point at the Alamodome on Saturday, Oct. 17. UTSA’s football schedule now features 11 total games, six at home

This will be the second straight season the Roadrunners host Army. The Black Knights defeated UTSA 31-13 in their first visit to the Alamo City on Sept. 14, 2019. Army finished last year with a 5-8 overall record. UTSA posted a 4-8 record.

The Roadrunners were initially scheduled to play Old Dominion on Oct. 17, but the Monarchs joined many programs across the nation in cancelling fall sports altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the third change UTSA has made to their 2020 schedule, following the cancellation of their season-opener against LSU and their home-opener against Grambling State. The Roadrunners have since replaced the latter matchup with a game against Stephen F. Austin -- head coach Jeff Traylor’s alma mater -- on Sept. 19.

UTSA is still scheduled to open their 2020 season against Texas State on Sept. 12. No official time has been set for kick off.

