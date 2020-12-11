Harlan’s season over after playoff game canceled due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The Harlan Hawks’ Class 6A Division I high school football first round playoff game scheduled for this Friday at Gustafson Stadium against Laredo United South has been canceled.

The Northside School District Athletic Department announced the game’s cancellation Thursday afternoon on social media. The statement from school district officials said that “multiple individuals associated with the Harlan High School team have confirmed COVID cases or have been quarantined as a result of potential exposure.”

The decision was made after consultation with San Antonio Metro Health “with the safety of both teams and schools in mind.”

As a result, the Harlan Hawks football season ends with a 5-4 overall record. Laredo United South will enjoy a bye in the first round of the postseason and will play the winner of Friday Night’s playoff game between Mission and San Benito.