UTSA head football coach officially out for bowl game

SAN ANTONIO – Jeff Traylor is officially out for his first-ever bowl game as the head football coach of the UTSA Roadrunners after the school announced on Christmas Eve that he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In a statement, the university says Traylor received his second positive test on Thursday afternoon, even though he is not experiencing any symptoms.

Traylor has remained in isolation since his first positive test on Wednesday and is following the guidance set forth by university medical staff and state and local health officials.

Since Traylor will not be able to travel with the team, UTSA associate head football coach and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as acting head coach on Saturday.

The Roadrunners face off against 16-Lousiana in the ServPro First Responders Bowl at 2:30 p.m. in Dallas on the campus of SMU.