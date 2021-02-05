Sam Houston community pays tribute to late coach

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday afternoon at Sam Houston High School, the Hurricanes celebrated the life of assistant football coach Phil Jimenez, who passed away in late December due to COVID-19 complications.

February 4th marked coach Phil’s 50th birthday. So to honor his memory, the school planted a tree near the football field. Members of the Sam Houston community, students, staff, coach Phil’s family and parents were all there to honor a man that meant so much to so many.