Sam Houston community pays tribute to late coach

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday afternoon at Sam Houston High School, the Hurricanes celebrated the life of assistant football coach Phil Jimenez, who passed away in late December due to COVID-19 complications.
February 4th marked coach Phil’s 50th birthday. So to honor his memory, the school planted a tree near the football field. Members of the Sam Houston community, students, staff, coach Phil’s family and parents were all there to honor a man that meant so much to so many.
Today at @SAISDSamHouston the Hurricanes honored assistant FB coach Phil Jimenez on his 50th birthday. Coach passed in Dec. due to COVID19 complications. Here’s @QuincyStewart13 & Principal Dixon sharing some thoughts.@SAHoustonFB @SAISDAthletics @SAISD #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/Buq2fdypv6— Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) February 4, 2021