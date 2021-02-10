Mark Cuban stops playing the national anthem before Mavs home games, should other teams follow

DALLAS – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed that he decided before the start of the NBA regular season not to play the national anthem before home games.

The Athletic initially reported the Mavericks had dropped playing the anthem prior to tipoff. The Mavs played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans but had fans for the first time during Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota.

Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

Up until Tuesday, no one had publicly reported on Cuban’s decision and the long time Mavericks owner didn’t publicly elaborate on his decision, only saying that nobody had noticed.

The Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Twitter Wednesday morning that a source close to Cuban said his decision was not because his players and staff “do not love the U.S., but because many feel (the) anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue (a) discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring U.S. at game.”

There are 107 international players from 41 countries in the NBA. That’s nearly a fourth of the players in the league that are from countries other than the United States.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, “Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” when the 2019-20 season resumed in the bubble in Florida last summer.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Becky Hammon stood during the national anthem in the bubble while players and other staff members kneeled.

Popovich, an Air Force veteran and strong voice for racial and social injustice issues, said at the time that “everybody has to make a personal decision.”

“The league’s been great about that,” Popovich said. “Everybody has the freedom to react any way they want. For whatever reasons I have, I reacted the way I wanted to.”

The Spurs have not played in Dallas this season. The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.

