Spurs players kneel, Coach Popovich stands for National Anthem

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spurs players and part of the coaching staff took a knee on Friday night during the National Anthem to protest racial and social injustices across the country.

Head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Becky Hammon stood for the anthem.

The Spurs made the demonstration with members of the Sacramento Kings ahead of the NBA restart for both teams in Orlando.

Before the game, Popovich said the players did not have a directive from the team and they were allowed to do what they felt was appropriate.

Players also wore Black Lives Matter shirts and locked arms along the sideline.

NBA players have used the bubble setting as an opportunity to speak out on injustices and police brutality.

The protests stem from George Floyd’s killing. In the aftermath of Floyd’s death in Minnesota, many players have participated in city-wide protests and voiced their concerns for social changes.

The NBA and players association also agreed to have social justice messages on the back of their jerseys while Black Lives Matter was also placed on the courts in Orlando.