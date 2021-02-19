NCAA women’s basketball tournament to allow limited fan attendance in San Antonio region

SAN ANTONIO – The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship being held in the San Antonio region, with a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four.

According to a news release, the decision to limit capacity while requiring masks and physical distancing was made in conjunction with local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking forward to the return of the championship as well as limited fan attendance to what will be a unique and unforgettable event,” said Lynn Holzman, vice president of women’s basketball at the NCAA. “The NCAA has and will continue to work in conjunction with state and local health authorities to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, staff and fans for this year’s championship, but we are excited that fans will again be part of the 2021 championship.”

Ad

For first- and second-round play taking place March 21-24 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena on the campus of St. Mary’s University, the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, University Events Center at Texas State University, and the UTSA Convocation Center, attendance will be limited to team players and guests, with each member of the 34-member official team travel party allowed up to six tickets for guests.

From the Sweet Sixteen through the Women’s Final Four taking place at the Alamodome, the 17% capacity will include all participants, family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches, essential staff and a reduced number of fans. Sweet Sixteen games will be played March 27-28, Elite Eight games held March 29-30 and the Women’s Final Four conducted April 2 and 4.

The NCAA announced championship game times and broadcast networks for all six rounds and 63 games of the 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship being held in the San Antonio region.

Ad

In addition to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU coverage, for the first time since the 1995 championship was carried on CBS, portions of the tournament will be carried by a broadcast network, as ABC is scheduled to carry at least six tournament games. ABC will broadcast a doubleheader on the opening day of play — Sunday, March 21 — and carry additional doubleheaders during the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28.

“ESPN’s coverage of women’s basketball has always been driven by our passion for the sport, its players and its coaches. We’re proud to continue our commitment with the addition of ABC to our network lineup for this year’s NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship,” added Carol Stiff, ESPN vice president, women’s sports programming and acquisitions. “As home to the championship for the past 26 years, and after the cancellation of last year’s women’s tournament, we can’t wait to bring the best of women’s college basketball to even more viewers as the sport crowns a new champion.”

Ad

“We are deeply appreciative of our partnership with ESPN and their commitment to broadcasting every game, in full, for all rounds of the 2021 championship on the ESPN family of networks,” said Nina King, senior deputy athletics director and chief of staff at Duke and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. “Including games on ABC this year is exciting for all involved, with our student-athletes, teams and fans all benefiting from this outstanding coverage.”