Spurs announce second-half schedule for 2020-21 season

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, guard Dejounte Murray (5), guard Patty Mills (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (10) react during a timeout in play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday announced the second-half schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Spurs will play 40 games in 68 days, including 17 games at the AT&T Center.

Following the NBA All-Star break, the Spurs will tip off the second half of the season in Dallas Mavericks for the first time this year on Wednesday, March 10 on NBA TV.

The first home game will be against the Orlando Magic on Friday, March 12.

As of Tuesday, the Spurs have the eighth-best record in the NBA with a 16-11 mark. San Antonio currently has eight different players averaging double-figures in scoring for the first time in franchise history.

Visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs App to view the full schedule.

A full TV schedule will be released soon.