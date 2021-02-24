Spurs announce second-half schedule for 2020-21 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday announced the second-half schedule for the 2020-21 season.
The Spurs will play 40 games in 68 days, including 17 games at the AT&T Center.
Following the NBA All-Star break, the Spurs will tip off the second half of the season in Dallas Mavericks for the first time this year on Wednesday, March 10 on NBA TV.
The first home game will be against the Orlando Magic on Friday, March 12.
As of Tuesday, the Spurs have the eighth-best record in the NBA with a 16-11 mark. San Antonio currently has eight different players averaging double-figures in scoring for the first time in franchise history.
A full TV schedule will be released soon.
Spurs released the teams second half schedule and it will be an absolute grind. 40 games total, four long road trips with at least four games. San Antonio also gets a 9-game home stand. #NBA #GoSpursGo #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/E5NYkpag2q— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 24, 2021