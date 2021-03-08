Spurs reportedly have ‘significant interest’ in trading for Orlando Magic all-star center Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic, left, has the ball knocked away from San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8). (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA All-Star game has come and gone and now the focus of the league shifts to the upcoming trade deadline and the second half of the season.

There’s been several rumors surfacing about the Spurs possibly trading one of their veterans who are on expiring contracts, but Monday The Ringer published an article saying the Spurs might potentially be buyers in the market instead of sellers.

The sports website reported San Antonio has “significant interest” in trading for Orlando All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic is having another impressive season, averaging 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this year for the Magic.

He has two years remaining on his current deal at a decent salary for a player of his caliber. He is owed $24 million next season and $22 million the season after.

Adding him to the Spurs roster would make them a legit contender in the West.

The Ringer also noted the Celtics, Hornets and Heat are interested in trading for the Orlando center as well.

The obvious fit salary wise would be a trade for LaMarcus Aldridge who is on the Spurs books for $24 million this season.

Orlando would likely never make a direct Aldridge for Vucevic trade without some other form of compensation, whether it would be draft picks or one of the Spurs young players.

If this deal were to get done, it would likely cost the Spurs a lot, possibly Lonnie Walker, Luka Samanic or even a combination of picks with Dejounte Murray or Derrick White.

Keldon Johnson might be the only Spurs young player who is un-tradable at the moment.

The trade deadline is March 25. San Antonio is 18-14 and currently in seventh place in the Western Conference standings.