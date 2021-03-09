San Antonio Spurs’ ‘Welcome Home Game’ will include Ally Brooke, free shirts, gifts

Spurs fans at Oklahoma City game at AT&T Center on Jan. 3, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO – The AT&T Center will welcome back San Antonio Spurs fans on Friday, more than a year after the general public was no longer allowed inside the arena due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that would soon disrupt everyday life.

In true Silver and Black fashion, the Spurs are going big (safely, of course) for the “Welcome Home Game” that’ll host the Orlando Magic.

The Spurs recently announced that Friday will be Fiesta Night, and players will wear their city edition uniforms with turquoise, fuchsia and orange stripes.

Here’s what else to expect on Friday:

Guests at the game will also be given two Spurs Family Fiesta shirts with a note from RC Buford, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO.

Each guest in attendance of Friday's San Antonio Spurs game against the Orlando Magic will get two Spurs Family Fiesta shirts. (Spurs)

Singer Ally Brooke, a San Antonio native and former member of Fifth Harmony, will sing the National Anthem.

The Coyote will give a “recap of the last 12 months in a way that only Coyote can,” officials said. The general public hasn’t been allowed into the arena for a Spurs home game since March 10, 2020.

Spurs Hype Squad will hand out gifts to random fans.

About 3,200 fans will be allowed for Friday’s game, which will be the first of 17 home games for the Spurs in the Second Half of the 2020-21 season.

Fans who want to experience the fun virtually can join the Spurs Digital Arena. The app also has trivia and interactive games for a chance to win prizes.

Click here for more information on tickets and here for more information on single-game suites. Fans can also call 210-444-5050 to purchase multi-game packages.

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s reversal of the Texas-wide mask mandate, guests at the AT&T Center will still be required to wear face coverings.

