Spurs fans return to AT&T Center tonight; Here’s what to know before heading to the game

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 28: Early fan prepares for game where Manu Ginobili, former San Antonio Spur will be honored after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AT&T Center on March 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans will return to the AT&T Center on Friday night after more than a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 3,200 fans will be allowed for the Spurs home game against Orlando. The game will be the first of 17 home games for the Spurs in the Second Half of the 2020-21 season. Fans can take a look at ticket availability for Friday night’s and future games here.

“We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to the AT&T Center,” said RC Buford, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO. “We’ve always said we have the best fans in the NBA and playing in an empty arena has reminded us all of how fortunate we are to enjoy the amazing support we receive from our fans.”

The Spurs are hosting a welcome back Fiesta-themed party for fans in attendance.

Pop singer and San Antonio native Ally Brooke will sing the National Anthem and fans will get free Fiesta-themed shirts. You can get more information on the welcome back party here.

Seating pods of two or four seats will be available throughout the arena to maintain six feet of physical distancing between each group of fans.

Since April 2020, SS&E has made numerous changes to policies, procedures and operations within the AT&T Center. Click here for a full list of enhanced health and safety updates and protocols. Fans will also be temperature checked at the entrance.

KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons got a tour of the arena with new health protocols in place.

The Spurs released the following highlights of the arena’s new safety enhancements:

People

Wear face masks from the moment you enter the AT&T Center. Masks may be removed when eating or drinking

Complete the mobile health screening before you arrive. The health pass is required for entry. It takes a few minutes to complete so be sure to download the CLEAR app before you go

Temperatures will be checked at the door. Remember to stay home if you’re not feeling well

Bags up to 6″ x 8″ with a maximum of one compartment are allowed. If your bag is too large, we now have Binbox as an option for you to store your bag onsite for a small fee

Maintain physical distancing while navigating the venue, including elevators. We’ve added signage and directions throughout to help with this

Fans will have a cashless and touchless experience at the arena, from paying for parking, to scanning your ticket at touchless ticket-scanning pedestals, to ordering food and beverages, paying for it with Spurs Pay and picking up your order at one of our 22 express lines throughout the arena. It’s all a tap away in the Spurs app. Be sure to download the app and your mobile tickets prior to arrival

To help make the digital experience as seamless as possible, we’ve upgraded the arena with AT&T’s latest 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology. The AT&T Center is the first arena in the U.S. to have AT&T Wi-Fi 6 and 5G services.

We will continue to regularly seek input from local, state and national public health experts and the NBA for guidance on keeping our fans and staff safe

Surfaces

Electrostatic sprayers will sanitize the arena from floor to ceiling with a hospital-grade disinfectant

Thanks to a partnership with Xenex, UV robots will be used for surface cleaning

Designated crews will clean all surfaces including seats, cupholders, handrails, elevators, concession stands, restrooms and other high-touch areas before each game

A dedicated “Clean Team” at each game will focus solely on disinfecting high-touch points, with every restroom featuring a “Clean Team” attendant

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the arena

Air