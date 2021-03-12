Spurs fans return to AT&T Center tonight; Here’s what to know before heading to the game

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans will return to the AT&T Center on Friday night after more than a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately 3,200 fans will be allowed for the Spurs home game against Orlando. The game will be the first of 17 home games for the Spurs in the Second Half of the 2020-21 season. Fans can take a look at ticket availability for Friday night’s and future games here.
“We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to the AT&T Center,” said RC Buford, Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO. “We’ve always said we have the best fans in the NBA and playing in an empty arena has reminded us all of how fortunate we are to enjoy the amazing support we receive from our fans.”
The Spurs are hosting a welcome back Fiesta-themed party for fans in attendance.
Pop singer and San Antonio native Ally Brooke will sing the National Anthem and fans will get free Fiesta-themed shirts. You can get more information on the welcome back party here.
Seating pods of two or four seats will be available throughout the arena to maintain six feet of physical distancing between each group of fans.
Since April 2020, SS&E has made numerous changes to policies, procedures and operations within the AT&T Center. Click here for a full list of enhanced health and safety updates and protocols. Fans will also be temperature checked at the entrance.
KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons got a tour of the arena with new health protocols in place.
The Spurs released the following highlights of the arena’s new safety enhancements:
People
- Wear face masks from the moment you enter the AT&T Center. Masks may be removed when eating or drinking
- Complete the mobile health screening before you arrive. The health pass is required for entry. It takes a few minutes to complete so be sure to download the CLEAR app before you go
- Temperatures will be checked at the door. Remember to stay home if you’re not feeling well
- Bags up to 6″ x 8″ with a maximum of one compartment are allowed. If your bag is too large, we now have Binbox as an option for you to store your bag onsite for a small fee
- Maintain physical distancing while navigating the venue, including elevators. We’ve added signage and directions throughout to help with this
- Fans will have a cashless and touchless experience at the arena, from paying for parking, to scanning your ticket at touchless ticket-scanning pedestals, to ordering food and beverages, paying for it with Spurs Pay and picking up your order at one of our 22 express lines throughout the arena. It’s all a tap away in the Spurs app. Be sure to download the app and your mobile tickets prior to arrival
- To help make the digital experience as seamless as possible, we’ve upgraded the arena with AT&T’s latest 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology. The AT&T Center is the first arena in the U.S. to have AT&T Wi-Fi 6 and 5G services.
- We will continue to regularly seek input from local, state and national public health experts and the NBA for guidance on keeping our fans and staff safe
Surfaces
- Electrostatic sprayers will sanitize the arena from floor to ceiling with a hospital-grade disinfectant
- Thanks to a partnership with Xenex, UV robots will be used for surface cleaning
- Designated crews will clean all surfaces including seats, cupholders, handrails, elevators, concession stands, restrooms and other high-touch areas before each game
- A dedicated “Clean Team” at each game will focus solely on disinfecting high-touch points, with every restroom featuring a “Clean Team” attendant
- Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the arena
Air
- We are using the highest rated filtration systems possible and increasing the fresh air circulation throughout the arena
- Through GermLogic, new units provide advanced and comprehensive disinfection services and products to help prevent the spread of numerous types of viruses, bacteria, mold and fungi that can develop in the air. Air purification units have been installed in offices, locker rooms, VIP areas and meeting rooms