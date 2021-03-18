Spurs team selfie brings back shades of 2014 championship team

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs celebrated Wednesday night’s huge comeback win over the Chicago Bulls in classic Spurs style, with a team selfie.

The Spurs official Twitter account posted a photo around midnight with several Spurs players -- wearing bright green sunglasses and masks and the caption “good vibes only” -- after San Antonio rallied from a 23-point deficit to beat the Bulls 106-99 and improve to 21-16.

As of Thursday morning, the photo had been retweeted more than 500 times and liked more than 3,400 times.

Good Vibes Only 🍀🤟 pic.twitter.com/gUZkLffAy9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 18, 2021

Many Spurs fans replied to the pic saying the photo brought back shades of the Spurs team selfie that was taken during San Antonio’s last championship season in 2014.

Giving me 2014 vibes 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oFYQpmC1Q2 — Luna’s Dad (@Jcasias93) March 18, 2021

The common denominator in both photos is Patty Mills. The stalwart guard in the longest-tenured Spurs player and his impact on this young Spurs team has been felt on and off the court.

Check out this team selfie posted on the Spurs official Twitter account after Wednesday's 23-point comeback win over Bulls. Definite shades of 2014 and the constant in both pics...@Patty_Mills... this time around with slightly longer hair. #GoSpursGo #NBA pic.twitter.com/C5JXt6bPVH — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 18, 2021

After Wednesday’s game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Mills for sparking the comeback.

“Patty Mills’ aggressiveness seemed to infect everyone else,” said Popovich. “He’s just very aggressive. He makes great plays, sticks his nose in, he’s physical and everybody reacts to it.”

Forward Keldon Johnson was asked after the Spurs win if he’s ever seen a teammate more positive than Mills. “No, I don’t think so. He’s always smiling. You can’t do anything but smile when you’re around Patty,” said Johnson.

And if the Spurs keep winning, we could see more smiling team selfies in the future.