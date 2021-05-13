Scholar Athlete: Brett Berg, Jourdanton HIgh School

Brett Berg of Jourdanton High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Brett has been a member of the varsity football, basketball, baseball and track teams. He’s also the Vice President of the Senior Class, a member of the National Honor Society, UIL Mathematics and UIL Calculators. Brett was named Academic All-State and First Team Line Backer his senior year. He maintains a 3.8 GPA and is ranked sixth in his class. Brett will attend Texas A&M University in College Station where he will major in business.

WHAT WAS THE SENIOR YEAR LIKE?

“It was definitely a challenge during football season but when baseball season came around everything was slowing down and we got to enjoy a normal season. It was definitely a challenge and you never know if you are going to have another game or maybe even get a game canceled so you have to make the most of it.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL?

“I enjoyed being with people I have grown up with and spending a lot of time with them this year and having one good last ride.”

