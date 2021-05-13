Scholar Athlete: Colton Schuchart, Jourdanton High School

Colton Schuchart of Jourdanton High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, May 2, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Colton Schuchart of Jourdanton High School.

Colton is a member of the varsity football, baseball, golf and track and field squads. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, was named defensive back of the year and was co-MVP of the baseball team. He was also named First Team All-District in baseball, Academic All-State in basketball and First Team All-District in golf two years in a row. Colton maintains a 92 GPA and is ranked 19th in his class. Colton will be attending Northwestern College in Iowa where he will play collegiate baseball and major in business management.

WHAT WAS THE SENIOR YEAR LIKE?

“It was very different with us having to wear masks but whenever we were all together it felt normal.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL?

“My last year playing football, it’s been hard knowing this was the last year playing this sport. But it’s also exciting being able to continue to play baseball in college so it’s also exciting at the same time. It’s awesome to get the opportunity to play at the next level which I’ve dreamt about since I was a little kid.”

