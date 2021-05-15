Brandeis names Charles Bruce as new head football coach

SAN ANTONIO – Brandeis has a new head football coach, and it’s a name familiar to the San Antonio area.

Charles Bruce, the former head football coach at Wagner High School, has accepted the position and will lead the Broncos onto the field next season. Bruce led the Thunderbirds to two straight State semifinal appearances in 2018 and 2019. Now the fourth head coach in program history, Bruce takes over after former head coach David Branscom abruptly resigned to become the new defensive coordinator at Allen.