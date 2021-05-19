Fiesta and SAFC: New “Viva Kit” Released Wednesday

San Antonio FC released their alternate "Viva Kit" that will be worn for the first time this season on Saturday, May 22, 2021, during "Viva Night" at Toyota Field.

SAN ANTONIO – Fans loved when the Spurs brought back that Fiesta themed look. The jerseys look awesome on the court and you can find the style on everything including shoes and murals.

Now add soccer jerseys to the mix.

On Wednesday afternoon, San Antonio FC announced their new “Viva Kit” ahead of their first “Viva Night” at Toyota Field on Saturday. SAFC will host the Birmingham Legion FC at 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio FC released their alternate "Viva Kit" that will be worn for the first time this season on Saturday, May 22, 2021, during "Viva Night" at Toyota Field. (FOMAS Cine)

The “Viva Kit” is the team’s third alternate jersey of the season and can be purchased now at The Soccer Factor or the SAFC Fan Shop.

On Saturday, the team will hold their first of three “Viva Night’s” that celebrates San Antonio’s culture, heritage and pride. The first 1,000 fans to enter will received an SAFC Viva-themed car magnet. The first 100 children will receive a “Viva Night” flower crown. There will be additional Fiesta themed decorations around Toyota Field that includes the goal nets and papel picado hanging throughout the stadium.

Ad

You can’t really celebrate Fiesta in San Antonio without food. Fans will see new options including food from Chef Johnny Hernandez restaurants Burgerteca and La Gloria. There will also be jalapeno sausage wraps, pork pibil nachos and chamoy mangonadas.

San Antonio FC released their alternate "Viva Kit" that will be worn for the first time this season on Saturday, May 22, 2021, during "Viva Night" at Toyota Field. (FOMAS Cine)

San Antonio is 1-1-1 on the season and second in the Western Conference Standings in the United Soccer League. Forward Santiago Patiño leads the West and is tied for first in the USL with four goals while goalkeeper Matt Cardone is a league leader with 9 saves.

SAFC will host two straight home matches before a three game road trip starting June 5. Fans can get tickets to Saturday’s match by calling or texting 210-444-5657 or visiting SanAntonioFC.com.

San Antonio FC released their alternate "Viva Kit" that will be worn for the first time this season on Saturday, May 22, 2021, during "Viva Night" at Toyota Field. (FOMAS Cine)

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com