Scholar Athlete: Anthony Fletcher, T.M.I. Episcopal

Anthony Fletcher of T.M.I. Episcopal is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, May 23, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Anthony Fletcher of T.M.I. Episcopal.

Congrats to Anthony Fletcher from T.M.I. Episcopal on being named our Scholar Athlete of the Week! #KSATsports @TMIEpiscopal

READ MORE: https://t.co/9oEfHtlmXn pic.twitter.com/UYte8sdWkq — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) May 24, 2021

Anthony is a member of the varsity football and soccer teams. He’s been named First Team All-District as both a receiver and cornerback. He’s a three-time TAPPS Division II state champion for soccer. Anthony is the Company Commander of the JROTC, a member of the National Honor Society, is a National Hispanic Recognition Scholar, a National African American Recognition Scholar and is an AP Scholar. Anthony maintains a 100.76 GPA and will attend Harvard University where he will study government and economics.

WHAT WAS THE SENIOR YEAR LIKE?

“It was definitely a rough year; it’s probably easier with academics but it was hard not to be able to play sports and be with my friends out on the field competing.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL?

“Probably winning state again for the third time in soccer, that’s probably the best memory when I look back at high school.”

Ad

WHAT DID YOU LEARN ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“I’ve learned you can have fun in any situation you are in it just depends upon what you make of it.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR THE FUTURE SENIORS?

“Do what you enjoy doing and whatever you enjoy doing, be the best at it.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com